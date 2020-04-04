|
KITTERY, Maine - Bruce Collinson passed away at York Hospital on Monday, March 30, 2020 from complications due to pneumonia. He was 72 years old.
Son of Joseph and Francis Collinson, Bruce was born in Somerville, Mass., and grew up in Provincetown, Mass. He was a descendant of one of the original Pilgrim families who jumped ship in Provincetown. Bruce liked to tell stories about his childhood, of Little League, playing in a band called the Barbarians, and of the many adventures that Provincetown provided. He later became a commercial fisherman which happened to land him in Portsmouth.
It was at the fish pier in Portsmouth where he met Elinor (Ali) Albert who stopped by to buy some fish. In October 1992, Bruce and Ali were married at Ali's parents home in Effingham, N.H.
After working various jobs in the Portsmouth area, he was employed on the Memorial Bridge for several years. He will be remembered by many walkers on the Bridge for his cheerful smile and friendliness.
Aside from Ali who he adored, he had a great love of early American history, music, the Red Sox and the North Star A.M.E. Zion Church in Newington, N.H.
Bruce is survived by his cousins in Massachusetts. Ali died in 2010.
There will be no service at this time though a celebration of life at a future date will be planned.
There will be no service at this time though a celebration of life at a future date will be planned.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 4 to Apr. 7, 2020