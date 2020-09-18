ELIOT, Maine - Bruce Goodwin, 65, of Wood Avenue in Eliot, died on Monday, September 7, 2020 at York Hospital following a sudden illness. Born in York on April 12, 1955 he was a son of the late Edward "Bud" and Helen Goodwin.
Bruce attended local schools graduating from Marshwood High School.
Early In his life he was an Eagle Scout in Troop 340, he enjoyed fishing and was a talented wood worker, sharing his projects as gifts with many family and friends. He also looked forward to time spent in his gardens and sharing his tomatoes with his friends and folks at Meetinghouse Village. He also enjoyed reading especially the Bible and crossword puzzles. He also collected food and hygiene products to be donated to Footprints Food Pantry.
Bruce worked for the Town of Eliot Highway Department before working for many years at Davis Oil Service and later retiring from P.Gagnon in South Berwick.
Active in his community he served on the Eliot Fire Department for twenty five years as a firefighter, Lieutenant, trustee and driver. Bruce was a faithful Christian enjoying membership for many years in the South Eliot Advent Christian Church and the many wonderful relationships he had there. Bruce looked forward to the first Wednesday monthly breakfast gatherings at Norma's in York and time spent with his family especially his adored grandchildren Zachary and Ryan.
Bruce is survived by his loving wife of 31 years Cheryl (Anderson) Goodwin; his brothers Raymond and his wife Donna Goodwin, and Warren Goodwin; step daughter Laurie Malm; nieces and nephews; his grandchildren Zachary and Ryan whom he adored and was affectionately known as "Grampy hat"; sisters in-laws and brother in-law; and many dear friends.
SERVICES: Friends are invited to a graveside funeral on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Eliot. Online viewing of his services and condolences may be made by visiting www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the South Eliot Advent Christian Church, 256 Pleasant St., Eliot, ME 03904, Footprint Food Pantry P.O. Box 246, Kittery, ME 03904 or the Meetinghouse Village, 143 Rogers Rd., Kittery, ME 03904.