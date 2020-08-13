1/
Bruce Gordon Dow
NORTH HAMPTON - Bruce Gordon Dow, 85, of North Hampton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital with loving and devoted family at his side. Bruce was born in Portsmouth on March 7, 1935, the son of the late Gordon and Genevieve (Golter) Dow.

Bruce leaves his wife, Rita (Gerrish) Dow of North Hampton; his daughter, Stephanie McLaren and her husband, Tom, of Hampton; his stepchildren, Kim MacLennan and her husband, Richard, of Exeter and Scott Martell of Derry; and his grandson Brendan McLaren and his wife, Jane, of Hampton. He was predeceased by his sister, Cynthia Antell.

SERVICES: Visiting hours will be from 5-7 p.m., on Monday, August 17, 2020 in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton. Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, in the funeral home with burial to follow in Center Cemetery, North Hampton. Face masks will be required and social distancing must be maintained. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to read Bruce's complete obituary, to sign his tribute wall and for additional information.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
