|
|
NEWFIELDS - Bruce J. Sterritt, 55, of Newfields, passed at home Thursday, April 2, 2020 after a lengthy battle with melanoma.
Bruce was a devoted husband and loving father who made sure his family never went without. He began working at a young age with a paper route at the age of 8. When he was 12, he began building anything and everything and excelled during high school in the building trades. A graduate of New Hampshire Technical College, he became self-employed and started Sterritt Builders in 1984. Devoted to his craft, he had many long standing customers who he loved and treated as family.
Although he was passionate about his craft of woodworking, his family came first. From playing t-ball, basketball, attending open mic nights to hear his son's band or going to his daughter's dance recitals, Bruce was always in attendance at his children's activities.
He loved snowmobiling and hunting, but his greatest enjoyment came from fishing, especially if it was side by side with his son, Cam. He was an avid fisherman and was a member of the North Country Bronzebacks Bass Club. He was also a member of B.A.S.S. and New Hampshire Bass Nation. Besides participating in many bass tournaments, he spent many years volunteering and taking junior anglers out on the water for tournaments.
His big heart, smile, and jokes will be missed by many.
He is survived by his best friend and wife, Ann Sterritt of Newfields, his loving children Justyn Sterritt of Portsmouth, Cameron Sterritt, and his daughter, Kathryn Sterritt both of Newfields, his mother, Judy Sterritt of New Port Richey, Fla., his brothers, Jeffrey Sterritt and his wife Nubia of Greenland, and Gerald Sterritt, Jr. and his wife Christine of Exeter, his mother in-law Pam Hawley and husband Robert of Hampton, father-in-law James Miller and his wife Sandy of Ephrata, Penn., sister-in-law Tara Hawley of Greenland and sister-in-law Nichole Miller of Pottsville, Penn. and lastly, by many nieces, nephews and cousins who he loved very much.
He was predeceased by his father, Gerald D Sterritt.
There are no services at this time. A memorial / celebration of life will be held on a later date after the Covid crisis is over. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to https://www.gofundme.com/f/sterritt-family-support-fund or search Sterritt Family Support on the go fund me page. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton.
Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Bruce's memorial website, sign his tribute wall and for future updates.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 11 to Apr. 14, 2020