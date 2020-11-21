NORTH HAVERHILL, N.H. – Bruce J. Whenal, 59, of North Haverhill and formerly of North Hampton, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Bruce was born in Manchester on Aug. 12, 1961, the son of Shirley Whenal of North Hampton and the late John L. Whenal.
Bruce was raised in North Hampton and graduated from Winnacunnet High School with the Class of 1979. He loved to cook, was a skilled chef by trade, and cooked at a number of local restaurants. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing with his Dad and was an avid collector. If you needed anything, just ask Bruce – he would have it and give it to you. Bruce enjoyed being with his many friends but he especially enjoyed times spent at the family owned, Burns Lake Campground in Whitefield.
In addition to his mother, Bruce is survived by his sister, Beverly Eaton and her fiancée, Dennis Perkins of Seabrook, his longtime friend Lori Wappes, his niece Melodi Eaton and his great nieces, Kira and Sheadyn as well as many extended family members and dear friends.
SERVICES: Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton. Services will be held in the funeral home at 12 p.m. immediately following the visitation. Burial will be in Center Cemetery, North Hampton. Masks are required and social distancing must be maintained. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the NH SPCA, PO Box 196, Stratham, NH 03885.
