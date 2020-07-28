WELLS, Maine - Following a valiant, six-month battle against lymphoma, Bruce John Shumway, 77, joined his departed son, Craig Bruce Shumway and other loved ones on Friday, July 24, 2020. At his bedside was his love of 61 years, Susan Famiano Shumway, along with his six surviving children: Christopher Mitchell Shumway, Kathleen Susan Shumway-Pitt, Kevin Anthony Shumway, Carrie Patricia Shumway, Kelly Jacqueline Shumway-Boudreau and Kendra Jane Shumway.
In addition to those at his bedside, Bruce leaves daughters-in-law Ann Marie Shumway and Joanna Ellen Shumway, sons-in-law James Keeley Pitt, Cory Gerard Carlesimo, James Thomas Boudreau, and Michael John Burke, Jr., along with fifteen wonderful grandchildren: Mitchell Craig Shumway, Ryan Francis Shumway, Maureen Kelly Shumway, Garrett Christopher Pitt, Gabrielle Eileen Pitt, Gavin Shumway Pitt, Carly Nicoletta Shumway, Anthony Bruce Shumway, Caia Shumway Carlesimo, Quinn Shumway Carlesimo, Sydney Mae Boudreau, Tyler James Boudreau, Cole Michael Burke, Jackson Shumway Burke and Miles Kevin Burke. Bruce also leaves his sister, Jacqueline Marie Rice, and sisters- and brothers-in-law Joanna Barbara Shumway, Jane Famiano Garvey and her husband Robert Joseph Garvey, and Patricia Famiano Clancey-Iannacone and her husband Richard Thomas Iannacone, along with many nieces, nephews and grand-dogs.
Growing up the son of Germaine Rosalie Brilliant (deceased) and Chandler John Shumway (deceased) in Portsmouth, N.H., Bruce was a big brother to Jacqueline Marie Rice and John Gregory Shumway (deceased). An industrious youth, Bruce worked at Albert's Men's Store in Portsmouth (across from Clay's) in middle school which allowed him to purchase the first telephone for his family, and popular 45-records for his younger sister, Jackie.
Throughout high school, Bruce was an athlete, student leader, and scholar. As an athlete, his passion was basketball; Bruce was a three-year varsity player in Portsmouth's storied basketball program. As Team Captain and starting point guard in his senior year, he led the team to the 1961 NH Class L State Championship Title. An additional special highlight was having an opportunity to play in the 1961 New England High School Championships hosted in the original Boston Garden. Bruce was also a multi-year participant on Portsmouth's cross-country running team ("to get in shape for basketball"), and played varsity and junior varsity baseball.
As a student leader, Bruce was President of the Student Council and Vice-President of his class in his senior year. As a scholar, Bruce excelled in the classroom, and as a graduating senior, he was awarded a substantial General Motors Scholarship, enabling him access to higher education as a first-generation college student. Bruce attended Clarkson College of Technology (now Clarkson University) earning a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
In 1965, Bruce married his high school sweetheart, Susan Famiano. After starting their family in Potsdam, N.Y. in 1966, Bruce and Susan eventually moved to South Glens Falls, N.Y., in 1968.
Bruce accepted a job as a mechanical engineer at Rist-Frost Associates in Glens Falls, N.Y. beginning a 50-year tenure. In 1978, the Shumway family relocated to Laconia, N.H. where Bruce assumed a leadership role for the Rist-Frost branch office. After becoming a partner at Rist-Frost in 1982, Bruce navigated the company through good times and bad, always with a focus on the welfare of his employees. In 1992, Bruce founded Rist-Frost-Shumway Engineering (RFS), planting the seed for the RFS of today, which includes three offices, jobs for 80 professionals, and engineering work throughout the northeast. Bruce served his community as a member of the Board of Trustees for Lakes Region General Hospital during an eight-year period in the 1980s where his engineering expertise and common sense approach to business management were instrumental in initiating and overseeing the largest capital improvement project in hospital history to that point. After fully retiring in 2017, Bruce and Susan moved year-round to their beloved Moody Beach residence in Wells, Maine.
It was not Bruce's distinguished career, but rather the family he and Susan created that brought him the most joy and pride. Together Bruce and Susan had eight children, including a newborn, Susan, who was lost shortly after childbirth in 1971. Celebrating holidays and family events together, coaching budding athletes in his children and grandchildren, watching grandchildren ride waves from his perch on the sea wall, hosting friends and family for lobster dinners in Maine, and continuing to be a friend and loving mentor to his six adult children were truly life's treasures for Bruce. In addition, Bruce loved watching sunrises and sunsets by the ocean, traveling with Susan, dining with friends, and watching sports on TV. Clearly, as Bruce gratefully said throughout his final days, "Family is everything."
SERVICES: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no calling hours; a private Mass and burial will be held on the morning of Saturday, August 1. The Shumway family made this difficult decision based on a concern for safety, and plans to hold a celebration of Bruce's life during the spring or summer of 2021. In the meantime, please feel free to reach out directly to family members to express your condolences.
Throughout his illness, Bruce received outstanding care from the doctors and staff at Boston Medical Center (BMC). To support ongoing and continuing cancer research at BMC, please consider a donation in Bruce Shumway's name to: Hematology and Medical Oncology at Boston University, 820 Harrison Avenue, First Floor, Boston, MA 02118. In addition to, or in lieu of a donation, please look for ways in your own community to perform acts of kindness and generosity for others, as Bruce was so often known to do.
