YORK, Maine - Bruce Langille, 94, died Monday, May 27, 2019. Born in York on March 27, 1925, he was the son of Valentine and Lena (Welch) Langille.



Bruce attended York Schools before joining the Navy. He served active duty for 20 years. Upon retiring, Bruce and his wife, Bertha "Bert", returned to York to build a home and raise their three daughters.



Bruce is survived by his daughters, Linda Johnson of Nokomis, Fla., Cheryl Dixon and her husband, Fred, of Kittery, Maine; brother Roger Langille; favorite cousin Gloria White; sister-in-law Connie Shea; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; several cousins; nieces and nephews; and his faithful dog, Missy.



Besides his parents, Bruce was predeceased by his wife, Bert, daughter Nancy DeVanna, and sister Beth Milgrim.



SERVICES: At his request, there will be no services. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to the Kittery Lions Club, P.O. Box 104, Kittery, ME 03904 who provided him with medical equipment at no charge, or the Salvation Army, 2445 Prior Avenue, Roseville, MN 55113. Care of the Langille Family has been entrusted to J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home. Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 31 to June 3, 2019