Seacoastonline.com Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.S. Pelkey Funeral Home
125 OLD POST RD
Kittery, ME 03904
(207) 439-4900

Bruce Langille

Obituary Condolences Flowers

YORK, Maine - Bruce Langille, 94, died Monday, May 27, 2019. Born in York on March 27, 1925, he was the son of Valentine and Lena (Welch) Langille.

Bruce attended York Schools before joining the Navy. He served active duty for 20 years. Upon retiring, Bruce and his wife, Bertha "Bert", returned to York to build a home and raise their three daughters.

Bruce is survived by his daughters, Linda Johnson of Nokomis, Fla., Cheryl Dixon and her husband, Fred, of Kittery, Maine; brother Roger Langille; favorite cousin Gloria White; sister-in-law Connie Shea; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; several cousins; nieces and nephews; and his faithful dog, Missy.

Besides his parents, Bruce was predeceased by his wife, Bert, daughter Nancy DeVanna, and sister Beth Milgrim.

SERVICES: At his request, there will be no services. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to the Kittery Lions Club, P.O. Box 104, Kittery, ME 03904 who provided him with medical equipment at no charge, or the Salvation Army, 2445 Prior Avenue, Roseville, MN 55113. Care of the Langille Family has been entrusted to J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 31 to June 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now