EXETER - Bruce Nicholson Levis, Sr., of Exeter, N.H., died Thursday, April 25, 2019. He was born November 23, 1929, in Cambridge, Mass., the son of the late Charles E. and Ruth (McPhee) Levis.
Bruce, Sr. is survived by his five children, Bruce Nicholson Levis, Jr., Richard Campbell Levis and Robin Fimlaid, Edward Stevens Levis, Ronald Rae Levis and Bonnie Liu, Brenda Elizabeth Levis; three grandchildren, Emily Mouracade and Kenalei Mouracade, Amy Levis. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 64 years, Judith Levis (Sanborn).
Bruce grew up in Belmont, Mass. He graduated from Belmont High School in 1947 and completed a post-graduate year at Belmont Hill in 1948. He then earned his Bachelor of Science (1952) and Master of Science (1954) degrees at the University of Massachusetts where he studied poultry science and genetics; and played varsity football and hockey.
Bruce and his wife Judy owned and operated Maplevale Farm and Orchard in East Kingston for 38 years assisted by their five children, family, and neighbors. Bruce developed his own strain of turkeys, the Maplevale, recognized for its greater meat yield. During the farm's production peak they hatched the most turkeys in New England.
Prior to having his own farm, Bruce was General Manager of Sales at Cuddy Farms LTD in Ontario, Canada, the largest turkey hatchery in the world.
After selling the farm in 2001, the couple moved to Sanbornville, N.H., where Bruce planted another orchard and took up painting. In addition to being an accomplished furniture maker, Bruce was an avid sports fan, dedicated to his Boston teams. He loved animals, nature and drives along the Seacoast. He and Judy were active members of the Union Congregational Church in Wakefield, N.H.
SERVICES: A memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 19, at 1:30 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 30 Depot Rd., East Kingston, N.H. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend. A private burial will be held beforehand for family members at Greenwood Cemetery in Kingston, N.H. For more information, visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 2 to May 5, 2019