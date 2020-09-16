1/1
Burton Joseph Shannon
PORTSMOUTH - Burton Joseph Shannon, 83, of Portsmouth, N.H., born in Tewksbury, Mass., on September 12, 1936, died Friday, September 11,2020. Son of Beauleh Lambrou (Quinby) and Arthur Lambrou.

Lifelong Portsmouth resident, painter and contractor.

Joe leaves behind his wife of 9 years, Carol Murray Shannon of Portsmouth, N.H., and her three children, son-in-law and six grandchildren, all who loved and welcomed him into their loving family.

Joe was a United States Marine who served his country proudly.

SERVICES: Services will be made private and he will be laid to rest at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, N.H. For those who wish to share a memory of Joe with his family, please visit www.cgfuneralhomegeorgetown.com. The Conte - Giamberardino Funeral Home, 14 Pleasant St., Georgetown has been entrusted with Joe's care.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sep. 16 to Sep. 19, 2020.
