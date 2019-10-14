Seacoastonline.com Obituaries
J.S. Pelkey Funeral Home
125 OLD POST RD
Kittery, ME 03904
Calista A. Baker

Calista A. Baker Obituary
ELIOT, Maine - Calista A. Baker, 80, of Eliot, died on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Evolve At Rye peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Born in Eliot on April 23, 1939, to Guy and Hazel (Grover) Place.

On March 2, 1957 she married James Baker, her loving husband of over 52 years.

Calista is survived by her brothers, Arthur and Ronald Place and her children Cindy Melton, Peggy Adams, James Baker Jr., and Michael Baker; 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

SERVICES: Friends are invited to visit with Calista's family on Thursday, October 17, 2019, from 5-7 p.m., in the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home, 125 Old Post Rd., Kittery, ME 03903. A memorial service will be celebrated on Friday October 18, at 11 a.m., in the funeral home with Burial to follow at Mt Pleasant Cemetery in Eliot. A luncheon will follow at the First Congregational Church UCC in Eliot. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com.

Family flowers may be shared or donations may be made in her memory to your local food pantry. Care for the Baker family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, 2019
