ELIOT, Maine - Calvin G. Potter, 77 of Eliot, died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at Massachusetts General Hospital due to complications from skin cancer treatment, with all three of his children at his bedside.
Born in Portsmouth, N.H. on Feb. 23, 1943, he grew up on Love Lane in Kittery, the son of Calvin and Priscilla Potter.
Cal's passion in life was Judo. He was the sensei and owner of the Portsmouth Judo Club for over 50 years. He served in the Navy, on the USS Bennington aircraft carrier in Vietnam, and was honorably discharged on Oct. 2, 1969. He was independently employed as an HVAC balancing technician for over 50 years. Beyond his love for Judo, he loved the ocean, going dancing, and listening to many genres of music.
He is survived by his son Tony Potter and husband Randy Morrison of Portland, Maine, daughter Angela Potter and wife Emily Potter and their two children Cameron Sawyer and Leonardo Potter of Lyman, Maine and daughter Mariah Potter and her three children Mackenzie Kane, Jayden Singleterry and Javian Singleterry of Berwick, Maine. Brothers and Sisters: Thomas Potter, Priscilla Potter, Constance Hand, and Daniel Potter and multiple nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his sister Charlotte Busby, brother Robert Potter and his mother and father.
SERVICES: Visiting hours: A Time of Visitation will take place Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at JS Pelkey & Son Funeral Home, 125 Old Post Rd, Kittery, Maine 03904. All guests who attend the time of visitation are always expected to wear masks due to Covid-19 and will be asked to maintain social distancing per CDC guidelines. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Portsmouth Judo Club (c/o John Nelson, 28 Sawyer Rd., Lee, N.H., 03861 or PayPal: https://paypal.me/portsmouthjudo
. To leave online condolences please visit www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com
.
Care for the Potter family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey & Son Funeral Home.