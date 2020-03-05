|
CANDIA - Cameron J. Baer, 28, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. He was born on December 28, 1991 in Dunedin, Fla., and grew up in Epping, N.H.
A 2010 graduate of Epping High School, he was a skilled soccer player for both his high school team and the Seacoast United Soccer Club team.
He was formerly employed at Market Basket and very involved in helping with the opening of the Biddeford, Maine location. He also worked as a server at the New England Tap House in Hooksett, N.H. He was recently employed at Cellos Farmhouse Italian Restaurant in Candia, N.H.
In 2017 Cameron moved back from Florida to help his family open the restaurant. Cameron was a talented Chef and was instrumental in helping run his family's business. He was well on his way of following in his Mother and Father's footsteps in their passion for cooking. He enjoyed working with his Dad and creating new recipes. He cherished working with his Cello's family and loved mingling with the customers. When you entered Cellos's you would often see his smiling face and were always welcomed with a big hug. He was very sincere in his love for people and had a very special bond with his sister Carleigh.
Cameron also loved animals, especially his dogs Milo, Simon and his cats Kinks and Roxy. He was always protecting and rescuing pets. Cameron loved playing disc golf, was an avid video gamer, loved spending time with his sister Carleigh, riding around in his car, and hanging out with his friends.
He is survived by his parents, Craig and Vicki (Margaritis) Baer of Epping, N.H.; his sister Carleigh Baer of Epping, N.H.; his maternal grandparents, Basil and Nancy Margaritis of Raymond, N.H.; five aunts, Angela Margaritis-Balukas and her husband Ray of Deerfield, N.H., Tammie Margaritis-Reed and her husband Jeffrey of Raymond, N.H., Pamela Korn and her husband Tom of Vonore, Tenn., Debbie Nichols and her husband Duane of Memphis, Tenn., and Karen Cotter and her husband Kevin of Somerville, N.J.; and many cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Don and Hilda Baer and his uncle, Donald Baer Jr.
Cameron was a gift to the world and no one will ever take his place. If you ever spent time with Cameron you were blessed. He will be dearly missed but not forgotten. His infectious laughter will remain in our hearts forever.
SERVICES: A Celebration of Life will be held on March 15, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Smuttynose Brewing Company, 105 Towle Farm Rd., Hampton, N.H. Brewitt Funeral Home, Epping, N.H. is assisting the family with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a fundraiser that is set up in his name. A link to Cameron's GoFundMe page fundraiser is included in his online obituary at www.brewittfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020