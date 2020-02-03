Home

Candace J. Gigli


1961 - 2020
Candace J. Gigli Obituary
KITTERY, Maine - Candace J. Graham Gigli, 58, born January 28, 1961 in York, Maine, daughter of Eunice-Anne (Marshall) Graham and the late John J. Graham, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with kidney disease and cancer.

Besides her mother she leaves three brothers, J. Marshall of Cape Neddick, Mark and is wife Denise of Westbrook and Mathew of York; several nieces and nephews; her beloved dog Kia.

Candy was a 1979 graduate of York High School and attended McIntosh College in Dover, N.H. She worked in retail sales and management positions throughout her life time.

Candy with her never ending smile and sense of humor was known and loved by all. She will be missed by many.

The family would like to thank all of the doctors and nurses that cared for Candy over the past several years.

SERVICES: Funeral services will be held privately in the First Parish Cemetery, York, Maine. Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine is directing arrangements. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.

Donations may be made in Candy's memory to the Kidney Foundation or Cancer Foundation of Maine.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 3 to Feb. 7, 2020
