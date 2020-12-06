CAPE NEDDICK, Maine - Candice Bryant MacNeil, of Cape Neddick, Maine, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, surrounded by loving family and the caring staff at Evolve Senior Living in Rye, N.H., after a very long battle with Alzheimer's.
Candy was born in Lowell, Mass., on Sept. 4, 1949 daughter of the late Bryant L. and June (McElroy) Kirby. She was raised in Danvers, Mass., and graduated from Danvers High School. Candy went on to attend Westbrook Junior College and later continued her studies at the University of Massachusetts, where she earned a degree in elementary education. Candy later studied nursing at the University of Southern California and had a very fulfilling and rewarding career as a registered nurse. Nursing suited Candy extremely well as she was a very loving, caring, patient, kind and understanding person with a very big heart. She touched many lives over the course of her nursing career.
Candy was President of the Berwick Academy Parents' Association, where she enhanced the lives of many children. From her earliest days, Candy had a great love of children. Candy also enjoyed spending time with her family, enjoying winters in North Conway. She loved getting together with her very dear friends for "knit night," "ladies lunch" and evenings on the porch. She was truly a sweet, kind, wonderful person and will be dearly missed by many.
Candy is survived by Richard, her husband of 50 years, their son Jeffrey, and numerous cousins and other relatives. The family would like to especially thank the staff at Evolve at Rye for the compassionate care and support they provided Candy. They have truly been a blessing to everyone in our family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 North Michigan Ave, Floor 17, Chicago IL 60601. Please designate for research.
Funeral services will be held at a later date. Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine is assisting with arrangements.