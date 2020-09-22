HAMPTON FALLS - Captain James Robert "Bob" Casian, 74, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020, with family by his side at his home in Hampton Falls. Bob was born October 5, 1945 in Montreal, Canada, a son of the late William and Margaret (Crochetti) Casian.
Bob is survived by Renee (Biron) Casian, his wife of over 40 years, his five children and their spouses, Nicole and Jackson Crouse, Robert and Desiree Casian, Emilie and Alex May, Patrice and Joseph Touma, and Peter Casian; five grandchildren, Liam Casian, Dagny and Theodore Crouse, Campbell Casian, and Carmela Touma; his brother and wife, William Casian, Jr., and Eileen Casian; and many nieces and nephews. Bob's presence and humor will be sorely missed by all those that knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by his sister, Barbara Casian.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Parish, 289 Lafayette Rd., Hampton, N.H. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.remickGendron.com
