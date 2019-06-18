Home

POWERED BY

Carl Bisognani

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carl Bisognani Obituary
PORTSMOUTH - Carl Bisognani, 92, passed Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Lifelong Portsmouth resident, born June 29, 1927, the last sibling of the late Enrico and Maria (Belestra), Bisognani – Dicenso.

He is survived by several nieces and nephews and their children. Predeceased by his sisters and brothers; Jennie, Alda, Vunda, Renee, Edmund, John and Roger.

While Carl never married he spent over 50 years, dancing at the Rockingham Ballroom on Saturday evenings with a special lady, Palmer, who passed before him.

SERVICES: A private family service is being planned.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from June 18 to June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.