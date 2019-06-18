|
PORTSMOUTH - Carl Bisognani, 92, passed Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Lifelong Portsmouth resident, born June 29, 1927, the last sibling of the late Enrico and Maria (Belestra), Bisognani – Dicenso.
He is survived by several nieces and nephews and their children. Predeceased by his sisters and brothers; Jennie, Alda, Vunda, Renee, Edmund, John and Roger.
While Carl never married he spent over 50 years, dancing at the Rockingham Ballroom on Saturday evenings with a special lady, Palmer, who passed before him.
SERVICES: A private family service is being planned.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from June 18 to June 21, 2019