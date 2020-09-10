EAST KINGSTON - Carl F. Johnnen, 89, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 peaceably at his home in East Kingston, N.H. He was born September 27, 1930 in Melrose, Mass., the son of the late John F. and Katherine R. (Pinkham) Johnnen.
He was a graduate of Wakefield High School, Wakefield, Mass., and Northeastern University.
Mr. Johnnen was married to the late Margaret S. (Wilson) Johnnen in 1962 in Portsmouth, N.H.
Mr. Johnnen is a U.S. Coast Guard veteran, was employed by Avco Corporation, New England Electric System and Avco Successor, Textron Corporation. During retirement Mr. Johnnen enjoyed various hobbies including amateur radio.
Survivors include several cousins.
SERVICES: A celebration of Carl's life will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at East Kingston Community United Methodist Church, 34 Depot Rd., East Kingston, N.H. A private inurnment will take place at a later date. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the directions and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.