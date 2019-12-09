|
EXETER - Carl Robertson, 77, formerly from Salem, N.H., passed away peacefully Saturday, December 7, at Exeter hospital surrounded by family and friends.
SERVICES: Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at Stockbridge Funeral Home, 141 Epping Rd., Exeter, N.H., on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 1-5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Exeter High School Football Boosters for the establishment of an annual award in Carl's name to be given to a player who exemplifies leadership, character, and sportsmanship on the field and in the classroom. Donations should be sent to the Football Boosters c/o Exeter High School, 1 Blue Hawk Drive, Exeter, NH 03833. Please visit www.stockbridgefh.com for full obituary.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Dec. 9 to Dec. 12, 2019