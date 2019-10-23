|
|
NORTH HAMPTON - Carmelo "Sonny" Noto, 87, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Portsmouth Hospital after a brief illness. Born in Portsmouth on August 8, 1932 he was the son of the late Paul and Jennie (Gallo) Noto and was a resident here before moving to North Hampton in 1984.
Sonny served in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the Post 168 and American Legion Post 6.
Sonny had a great sense of humor. He had many wonderful times with his friends and enjoyed summers sitting outside on his deck. He sure will be missed.
Survivors include his daughter Sharon Ferrelli and husband John, sisters Virginia "Ginger" Lorenz, Loretta Locke, Rosalie Lagasse, brother Daniel "Danny" Gobbi, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his brother Arthur Noto.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, October 26, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State St., Portsmouth. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Friends invited.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to , 70 Walnut St., Suite 301, Wellesley, MA 02481 or at donate.lls.org.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26, 2019