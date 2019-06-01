|
ENGLEWOOD, N.J. - Carmine A. Pepe, age 89, died on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the Actors Home in Englewood, N.J., from complications related to Parkinson's. Born in Newark, N.J. to John and Theresa (Perna) Pepe.
At 16 he began his career as a musician, working in the Catskills drumming with jazz orchestras. Carmine moved to Vermont in 1965 as a music teacher with his wife, Faith Learned Pepe, and sons Paolo, Neil, and Stefan.
A composer of avant-garde music, Carmine had his work performed in New York and Europe. He graduated from NYU and Indiana University (MA). He studied in France with the composer Nadia Boulanger as a Fulbright Scholar, and spent time at the MacDowell Colony in Peterborough, N.H.
Carmine lived in many places during his life: from Vermont to New York City and Los Angeles, followed by Maine and Portsmouth, N.H., returning to New Jersey in 2014.
He is survived by his sons, their wives, and six loving grandchildren.
Carmine was an avid reader and note taker, an engaging conversationalist, and never stopped aspiring to fulfill his dreams.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from June 1 to June 4, 2019