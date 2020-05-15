Home

Stockbridge Funeral Home - Exeter
141 Epping Road
Exeter, NH 03833
(603) 772-0400

Carol A. Cortina


1941 - 2020
Carol A. Cortina Obituary
RYE - Carol A. Cortina, 79, of Rye, died Friday, April 17, 2020 at Webster at Rye. She was born February 6, 1941 in Newburyport, Mass., the daughter of the late Edmund and Alice Langley.

Carol was raised in Hampton, she also lived in Key Largo, Fla., moving to Rye.

She was a landscape designer and worked for several area landscapers.

Family members include her children, Aaron Cartina of Barrington, N.H., Rick Cartina and Ian Cartina both of Key Largo, Fla.; her grandchildren, Robin, Ryan, Kayla, Jason and Amanda; her sisters, Marsha Wiggin of Stratham and Janice Fogg of Epping, N.H.

Her family wishes to thank the Staff at Webster at Rye for 15 years of wonderful care.

Arrangements were by the Stockbridge Funeral Home, Exeter.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 15 to May 18, 2020
