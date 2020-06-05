Carol A. Davis
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Carol A. Davis, 78, of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Carol was born in Kittery to Mary and Bing Adams founders of the Kittery Trading Post.

Carol is survived by her four children Michelle Smith, Wayne Loring, Denise Crawford, Melanie Winters and numerous grandchildren.

SERVICES: A local memorial service will be announced as soon as conditions permit. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to footprintsfoodpantry.org in her memory.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jun. 5 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

