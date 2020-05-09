|
CONCORD, Mich. - Carol Ann Jenks (Givetz) went to see her Lord and rejoin her loving parents, Walter and Sue Givetz; on Friday, May 8, 2020, at the age of 75. She moved on peacefully as she slept at home with her family by her side after losing her brief battle with leukemia.
Carol Ann was born in Exeter, N.H., May 2, 1945 and has lived in Concord, Mich. since 1973. She retired in 2011 from the Jackson County Department on Aging and spent her retirement years traveling the United States with her husband and beloved dog Nala.
She is preceeded in death by her parents, Walter and Sue Givetz; her favorite uncle, Louie Givetz; brother, Wally (Paula) Givetz Jr; and brother-in-law, Bill Wyman.
She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, David Jenks; sisters, Joan Wyman and Gail (Paul) Hoyt; son Rob (Karen) Jenks; daughter, Jennifer (Stephen) Smith; grandchildren, Chris (Valerie), Kaleb, Matt, Alexandra, Sarah, Jaime, Maria, Matthew, Margaret, Madeline; great grandchild, Donovan.
Honoring her wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to COVID-19, there are no memorial services planned at this time. Anyone wishing to make contributions in Carol Ann's memory is encouraged to donate to the or the .
Thank you to Elara Caring Hospice Center for providing compassionate services.
Lauer Family Funeral Home in Concord is caring for the family. Please share condolences with the family at www.lauerfh.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 9 to May 12, 2020