NEWPORT - Carol (Langdon, Winn, Donovan) Barrett, 77, of Newport, N.H. died suddenly on Sunday, January 13, 2019 after complications of surgery. She was the biographical daughter of the late Herbert Warren Winn of 90 Burkitt St., Portsmouth, N.H.; then 7111 Jalna St., Houston, Texas.
Always cherished mother of Richard King and Kathleen Driscoll of Sunapee, N.H. and Debra King of Brockton, Mass. She was predeceased by her angel infant son Michael King.
SERVICES: Burial and a celebration of her life was held on June 1, 2019 in Sunapee, N.H.
