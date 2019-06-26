Home

Carol Barrett

Carol Barrett Obituary
NEWPORT - Carol (Langdon, Winn, Donovan) Barrett, 77, of Newport, N.H. died suddenly on Sunday, January 13, 2019 after complications of surgery. She was the biographical daughter of the late Herbert Warren Winn of 90 Burkitt St., Portsmouth, N.H.; then 7111 Jalna St., Houston, Texas.

Always cherished mother of Richard King and Kathleen Driscoll of Sunapee, N.H. and Debra King of Brockton, Mass. She was predeceased by her angel infant son Michael King.

SERVICES: Burial and a celebration of her life was held on June 1, 2019 in Sunapee, N.H.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from June 26 to June 29, 2019
