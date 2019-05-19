|
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. - Carol Chapman Whitehouse, wife of Brooks Whitehouse, Jr. and resident of Portsmouth for more than 30 years, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 at the age of 85.
Carol was born on Jan. 22, 1934 in Washington, D.C. to Alger B. Chapman and Elizabeth Ives Chapman. She was raised in Loudonville, N.Y. and New York City with her three siblings.
Carol was witty, wry, direct, and loving. She had her first date with Brooks 67 years ago and they married three years later. Together, they raised four children: Liz Heron, Julie Higgins, Brooks Whitehouse and Priscilla Fay. They supported many others through their teenage years, and there were often 20 people at their dinner table, the most prominent being Anne Whitney, who is still a wonderful member of the family.
While raising her own brood, Carol taught grades five and six for 19 years at The Well School in Peterborough, N.H. She taught all subjects, but was most beloved for her outdoor science class, where she introduced dozens of students to the art of birding. She inspired young people through her innovative curriculum and taught through experience and inquiry.
In retirement, she moved to Portsmouth and dedicated her tireless energy to her family and the nurturing of her eight grandchildren.
Carol and Brooks summered on Squirrel Island, Maine where they served as community leaders, Carol on the island's Board of Overseers and Carol and Brooks on the Tennis Committee. She loved morning walks around the island with her early risers, a cup of afternoon tea on the porch with the resident mourning doves, and catching up with island folk on the ferry trips to and fro. Later in life, she sought solitude, books, birdsongs, and close family. Even then, she had an uncanny, generous, ability to connect with community members on her daily outings.
Carol is survived by her loving husband, four children, and eight grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to her favorite charity the Smile Train; www. smiletrain.org /donate.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel in Portsmouth.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 19 to May 22, 2019