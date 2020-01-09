|
|
HAMPTON - Carol Claflin Kurtz, 87, of Hampton, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, January 4, 2020.
The daughter of the late Leon and Margaret (Anderson) Claflin, she was born on January 5, 1932 in White Plains, New York. Carol was raised in Scarsdale, New York with her three older sisters, the late Dorothy, Margaret and Helen. She graduated from Scarsdale High School and Skidmore College.
Carol is survived by her husband of 61 years, Albert J. Kurtz; daughter, Pamela Kurtz Welch and her husband Christopher of Osterville, Mass.; grandchildren, Graham Donnelly Welch and Caroline Kurtz Welch, both of New York City; niece, Sandra Atkinson Wagner and her husband Ben of Portsmouth and sister-in-law, Barbara Kurtz of Carmel, Ind., as well as several other nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Remick-Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory at 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton, N.H. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Saint Theresa Church, 815 Central Rd., Rye Beach, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, if desired donations may be made to The Friends of Exeter Public Library, 4 Chestnut St., Exeter, NH 03833. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Carol's memorial website, sign her tribute wall or for directions.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020