Carol D. Kennedy


1928 - 2019
Carol D. Kennedy Obituary
RYE - Carol D. Kennedy, 91, of Rye, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019. She was born November 18, 1928, in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late Herbert and Thelma (Drake) Barrett.

She leaves two sons, William Kennedy and his wife Deborah of Epping, Robert Kennedy of Rye; five grandchildren; two great-grandsons; three step grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by two sons, Rick Boufford and Dean Weber and siblings, Delores, Charlotte and Buster.

In lieu of traditional remembrances donations may be made to the / , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Carol's memorial website, see a more complete obituary or to sign her tribute wall.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13, 2019
