|
|
NEWMARKET - Carol Elizabeth Mauceri, 70, of Newmarket, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019. She was born April 27, 1948 in New Orleans, La. Her father was an Air Force Officer and she was lucky enough to live in numerous locations during her growing up years. She lived in Omaha, Neb., London England, Washington D.C., Belleville, Ill., Honolulu, Hawaii, and Durham, N.C.
Carol attended Southern Illinois University where she earned her Bachelors and Masters Degrees in Speech and Education. She met her husband in College and they moved to Nashua, N.H. Carol taught Fifth Grade Science, Gifted and Talented and some College Courses. Carol moved to Newmarket and worked for AmeriCorp in the America Reads Program. She finished her working career with Great Bay Kids Company.
Carol loved children, traveling, was an avid reader and loved owning several poodles over the course of her life.
She is survived by her sister Janine Carney (James) of Germantown, Tenn.; her niece Kelli McLain (Mac) of Collierville, Tenn., and her precious great-nephew Jackson McLain of Collierville, Tenn.
SERVICES: There will be a private service in the future. In lieu of flowers the family requests any donations made in her honor be sent to Great Bay Kids Company, 81 New Hampshire Ave., Portsmouth, NH 03801.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2019