|
|
ELIOT, Maine - Carol Kloda passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston Mass., after a sudden illness. Carol was born on December 20, 1947 in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of Carl and Virginia Blood. She spent her early childhood in Anna, Ill., moving to Owosso, Mich., at age eight.
Carol graduated from Owosso High School, and in 1969 graduated from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Mich., with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Carol's professional career was varied, with experiences as a nursing instructor at Westbrook College and University of Southern Maine as well as staff and administrative positions with several home care agencies in southern Maine and New Hampshire. Her last position before retirement was as a concierge nurse at York Hospital, York, Maine.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, George Kloda of Eliot, Maine, sons Benjamin Kloda of Silver Spring, Md., and Daniel Kloda, D.O. of Scarborough, Maine, and three grandchildren.
SERVICES: A private burial service will be held in spring 2020. Our many thanks to the physicians and staff, and the Spritual Care Department, at Massachusetts General Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the William Fogg Library, Eliot, Maine. Care of the Kloda Family has been entrusted to J S Pelkey & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jan. 6 to Jan. 9, 2020