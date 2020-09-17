1/1
Carol Phillips Loubier
1943 - 2020
MADBURY - Carol Phillips Loubier, 76, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Wentworth Douglass Hospital. Born December 13, 1943 in Brentwood, N.H., she was the daughter of Grace (Dodge) Fiske and Joseph K. Phillips Jr.

Carol had worked many years as an energy healer up until her passing. She loved healing her friends and family and developed many close relationships with her clients.

Carol loved being active in the outdoors. She had a deep passion for gardening, basketball, and music which was rekindled after being introduced to YouTube.

Members of her family include son Joseph Waldron and partner Neal Fillmore of Kittery Point, Maine; son Michael Waldron and wife Wendy Whitney of Kittery, Maine; son William Johnston and wife Elsie of Lyman, Maine; daughter Kari-Sue Marcos and husband Rob of Barrington, N.H.; son Dana S. Loubier, Jr. of Durham, N.H.; six granddaughters; four grandsons; her sister Rebecca Francis of Bermuda; nephew Robert Phillips of Bermuda; Uncle Edwin Leake; and cousins Alan Phillips, Thomas Leake, Gale Raynes and many others.

Carol will be dearly missed.

She was predeceased by her husband Dana Steele Loubier Sr., mother Grace (Dodge) Fiske, and father Joseph K. Phillips Jr.

SERVICES: Private family services will be held at a later date. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
September 17, 2020
Although I did not know Carol I was close friends with all of the Loubier children. As a newlywed the family was the greatest of neighbors in Somersworth, N.H. I am sorry for your loss. Dana held a special place in my heart!❤❤
Georgia &#8220;Bunki&#8221; Chapman
Friend
