BRENTWOOD - On January 11, 2020, Carol Turci, 90, passed away peacefully at her home in Brentwood, N.H. surrounded by her family. Born in Portsmouth, N.H. on December 15, 1929, she was the daughter of Thomas and Mary (Burns) Grace.
She graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1947 and shared 68 years of marriage with her high school sweetheart, George P. Turci.
Carol's career was a homemaker. She enjoyed participating in gourmet cooking classes, photography, and acrylic painting of old cigar boxes and antique serving trays given as gifts to friends and family. She also was a volunteer for Catholic Charities in Boston for many years.
She enjoyed foreign and domestic travel, downhill skiing, and tennis. But most of all, her daily routine included laughter, love, and being mindful for all the wonderful blessings that life had given to her.
She was preceded by her siblings; Thomas Grace, Jr., Geraldine Ferrini, and Dorothy Maskwa.
Survived by her husband, George; daughter Andrea; son-in-law Adam Wolf; and son Paul Turci; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: No visiting hours. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church, 98 Summer St., Portsmouth, N.H. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rockingham County VNA and Hospice, 137 Epping Rd., Exeter, NH 03833. Arrangements handled by Farrell Funeral Home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jan. 14 to Jan. 17, 2020