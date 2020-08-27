DANVILLE - Carole A. (Cleary) Mahoney, of Danville, New Hampshire and Bayonet Point, Florida, passed away peacefully at Mass General Hospital in Boston, Friday evening, August 21, 2020, with her loving husband, Ralph H. Mahoney, by her side.
Born in Haverhill, October 12, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Curtis (Sr.) and Evelyn M. (Richardson) Cleary and was a graduate of Deering High School in Portland, Maine, attended Westbrook College and the University of Maine in Portland.
She retired in 1992 as Administrative Vice President of Bicknell/Konica Photo Service, Portland, Maine.
Carole was a member of the Danville Tea Ladies, the Red Hatters' Lunch Bunch, the Saturday Morning Breakfast Group and Ruth Rebekah Lodge of Kingston, N.H. As an avid camper, she was a member of the Puckerbrushers Chapter of the Good Sam Camping Club of New Hampshire.
She thoroughly enjoyed her weekly tea group with all of her lady friends. Traveling was a passion; she enjoyed motorhomes, cruises, casinos and always cherished family gatherings. She traveled to many Caribbean Islands and even completed her lifetime goal of visiting every one of the United States.
She will be fondly remembered for her outgoing and fun-loving personality, contagious smile, and her genuine caring ways.
Carole leaves behind her beloved husband, Ralph; sister, Dorothea M. Cleary and spouse, Wayne Taylor; brother, Curtis A. Cleary, (Jr.) and spouse, Sandra; niece, Kathleen M. Dashnea; and nephew, Joseph E. Clearly. Many "Bonus" Mahoney children, Ralph H.; James J. and his spouse, Diane; Donald C. and his spouse, Marybeth; Daniel P. and his spouse, Beth; Thomas H. and his girlfriend, Trisha; William D. and his spouse, Angelica; Sally J. and her boyfriend, Shaun; Eleanor J. Imbriano and her spouse, Arthur; AnnMarie Sullivan and her spouse, John; Patricia E. Zaremba and her spouse, Wayne; nineteen wonderful grandchildren, nine beautiful great-grandchildren - she will forever be their loving GG. She also leaves behind so many wonderful friends, including longtime dear friends, Mary Komusin and Valerie Killinger.
SERVICES: Visiting hours at the Highland Chapel of Paul C. Rogers Family Funeral Home, 2 Hillside Avenue, Amesbury will be Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 9-11 a.m. followed by a Graveside Service at 12:30 p.m. at the Pine Grove Cemetery, Kingston, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider supporting Carole's favorite charities, New Hampshire SPCA, P.O. Box 196, Stratham, NH 03885 or Shriners Hospitals for Children
, Processing Center, P.O. Box 863765, Orlando, FL 32886.