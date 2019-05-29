|
|
NORTH HAMPTON - Carole J. Gauron, 81, of North Hampton, died peacefully Monday, May 27, 2019 at Exeter Hospital following a period of failing health. She was born February 22, 1938 in Lawrence, Mass., a daughter of the late Donat LaRoche and Genevieve (Spindler) LaRoche Britton.
Carole attended Lawrence schools moving to Hampton at age 16 and graduated from Hampton Academy with the Class of 1955.
She was employed by GTE Sylvania of Exeter now Osram for 37 years retiring in 2000.
Carole resided in North Hampton since 1977 coming from Hampton. She was the rock and anchor of her family doing the right things at the right time to make things easier for her children. She was strong, proud, friendly, quiet and always perfect in her appearance.
She enjoyed her strong friend base at the North Hampton Dunkin Donuts several times a week. A few times a year, all alone she would take the bus to Foxwoods to enjoy the day. She also enjoyed the monthly Gauron women's lunch meetings as well as her breakfast and lunch socials with friends. She loved Tom Brady and never missed a Patriots game.
She leaves four children, Cheryl Faucher and her husband David Horne of Somersworth, Lynne Gauron of Barnstead, Merrill Gauron and his wife Rhonda of Irvine, Calif., Kevin Gauron of North Hampton; five grandchildren, Ryan Faucher, Amy and Ashley Schlottmann, Sabrina and Rachel Gauron; four great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband Merrill Gauron, her two grandchildren Adam Morse and Justin Gauron and longtime companion Donald Ross.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be from 4-6 p.m., Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, Hampton with a prayer service immediately following at 6 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Interment will be private in the High Street Cemetery, Hampton.
In lieu of traditional remembrances, donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Carole's memorial website, sign her tribute wall or for directions.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 29 to June 1, 2019