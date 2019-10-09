|
|
HAMPTON FALLS - Carole R. Binette, 82, of Hampton Falls, died Monday, October 7, 2019 at the Exeter Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born in Hamilton, Mass., December 11, 1936 the daughter of the late Arthur J. and Joanne A. (Gallant) April.
Carole resided in Hampton Falls for many years, also living in Hawaii for several years. She was the owner of the former Kurtz Restaurant in downtown Exeter for many years. She was a lifelong communicant of St. Michael Parish.
Family members include her children, Greg Binette of Hampton Falls, April McKinnon of Hampton Falls and Kim Yamada of Maui, Hawaii, also survived by six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, her sister, Sally Bowman of Calif.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 3-6 p.m., at the Stockbridge Funeral Home, 141 Epping Rd., Exeter. Relatives and friends are invited. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Michael Church, corner of Front and Lincoln Streets, Exeter, on October 31, 2019 at 11 a.m., burial to follow in the Exeter Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Michael Church.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12, 2019