Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stockbridge Funeral Home - Exeter
141 Epping Road
Exeter, NH 03833
(603) 772-0400
For more information about
Carole Binette
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Stockbridge Funeral Home - Exeter
141 Epping Road
Exeter, NH 03833
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael Church
corner of Front And Lincoln Streets
Exeter, NH
View Map

Carole R. Binette

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carole R. Binette Obituary
HAMPTON FALLS - Carole R. Binette, 82, of Hampton Falls, died Monday, October 7, 2019 at the Exeter Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born in Hamilton, Mass., December 11, 1936 the daughter of the late Arthur J. and Joanne A. (Gallant) April.

Carole resided in Hampton Falls for many years, also living in Hawaii for several years. She was the owner of the former Kurtz Restaurant in downtown Exeter for many years. She was a lifelong communicant of St. Michael Parish.

Family members include her children, Greg Binette of Hampton Falls, April McKinnon of Hampton Falls and Kim Yamada of Maui, Hawaii, also survived by six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, her sister, Sally Bowman of Calif.

SERVICES: Visiting hours will be on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 3-6 p.m., at the Stockbridge Funeral Home, 141 Epping Rd., Exeter. Relatives and friends are invited. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Michael Church, corner of Front and Lincoln Streets, Exeter, on October 31, 2019 at 11 a.m., burial to follow in the Exeter Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Michael Church.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carole's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now