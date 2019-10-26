Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stockbridge Funeral Home - Exeter
141 Epping Road
Exeter, NH 03833
(603) 772-0400

Carole R. Binette

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carole R. Binette Obituary
HAMPTON FALLS – Carole R. Binette, 82, of Hampton Falls died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at the Exeter Hospital surrounded by her family.

SERVICES: A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Michael Church, corner of Front and Lincoln Streets, Exeter, on Oct. 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. Burial to follow in the Exeter Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Michael Church.

Arrangements are by the Stockbridge Funeral Home, Exeter.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 26 to Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carole's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now