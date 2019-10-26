|
HAMPTON FALLS – Carole R. Binette, 82, of Hampton Falls died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at the Exeter Hospital surrounded by her family.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Michael Church, corner of Front and Lincoln Streets, Exeter, on Oct. 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. Burial to follow in the Exeter Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Michael Church.
Arrangements are by the Stockbridge Funeral Home, Exeter.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 26 to Oct. 29, 2019