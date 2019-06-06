|
|
TUMWATER, Wash. - Carolyn A. Velez, 79, of Tumwater, Washington, formerly of Sanford and Wells, Maine, died on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia, Washington. Carolyn was born in Augusta, Maine on April 25, 1940 to William and Elizabeth (Hart) Buzzell.
Carolyn grew up in Portland where she attended local schools, graduating from Portland High School. Carolyn was a proud military wife and mother of two children. She was a supportive and kind woman who helped others without hesitation and donated a lot of her time to serving the Catholic Church. After her husband completed his military service they settled in Sanford where they were very active at St. Ignatius Parish. She worked for H&R Block for many years. They eventually moved to Wells where they became very active at St. Mary's Church. They moved to Washington several years ago.
Carolyn enjoyed reading and knitting mittens and scarves for the needy. She will be remembered as a very kind and happy woman, a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Carolyn was predeceased by her parents, her sister, Kay Buzzell and by a grandson, Chance Riggins.
Surviving are her husband, Manuel Velez of Tumwater, Washington; two children, Michael Velez and his wife Robin of Sanford, Maine and Rebecca Orbeck and her husband Mat of Tumwater, Washington; four grandchildren, Jessica Johnson and her husband Adam, Brittany Riggins and her husband Ryan, Ian Velez and his wife Cherie and Nicholas Dennis; and five great-grandchildren, Haylie, Zoe, Cecilia, Eleanor and Chloe.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 7, at St. Mary's Church located at 236 Eldridge Road in Wells with a luncheon following. Interment will follow the luncheon at Brooklawn Memorial Park in Portland.
Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale. Condolences can be expressed at www.blackfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from June 6 to June 9, 2019