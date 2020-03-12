|
YORK HARBOR, Maine - Carolyn "Carlie" Chick passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Sentry Hill in York Harbor, Maine, where she had resided for the past three years. She was surrounded by her three children and loving husband of 60-plus years.
Carlie was the oldest daughter of three children born of Norman and Kathryn Paige. She is survived by her brother, Peter Paige of Newbury, N.H., and her sister, Linda (Paige) Henry of York, Maine.
As a child growing up, Carlie spent many memorable summers at Blodgett's Landing, Lake Sunapee, New Hampshire with family and friends enjoying boating, swimming and water skiing.
Shortly after graduating from high school, she met and married Lee B. Chick and moved to York, Maine; raising three children. She enjoyed a varied working career, but family was her priority. She loved spending time at the ocean.
Carlie also loved going to their camp ("Tekakwitha") located at Moosehead Lake, Maine any time of year. For more than 40 years, Carlie and Lee enjoyed many seasons of boating, fishing, entertaining family and friends at the lake. Catching the sun's rays on the dock, feeding the ducks swimming by, or picking fresh blueberries and cooking some Moosehead muffins were some of her favorite pastimes.
Carlie is survived by her loving children, daughter, Cheryll with husband Frank Lewis; son, Norman K. Chick with wife Melissa, and son, Andrew S. Chick; seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Carlie also loved gardening, music, art and especially being around family and friends. She was a very generous and caring person, with warm blue eyes and a bright spirit which will be missed by all.
The family would like to express their appreciation and thanks to the wonderful staff at Sentry Hill and York Hospital Hospice.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be held from 5-7 p.m., on Friday, March 13, in the Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Rd., York, Maine.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to of Maine. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020