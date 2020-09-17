1/
Carolyn Gertrude Morse
SPRINGVALE, Maine - Carolyn Gertrude (Brunette) Morse, 65, died Monday, June 1, 2020. She was graced with the ability to nuture and raised two loving children fulfilling her childhood dream.

She continued to share her gift by opening and operating a children's daycare.

Always putting the needs of others first, she asked little in return.

Though devoted to her family and friends, she found time to volunteer with several organizations including the Elks and Nasson Community Center.

Her cheerful disposition continued throughout her ordeal with Alzheimer's finding joy in the antics of her grandchildren, Julian and Dash, and in music and dancing.

Now reunited with her mother, Theodora Brunette, who she had so deeply missed, her selfless life of giving is rewarded.

She is survived by her two children, Jennifer Morse and James Morse, his wife Caitlin; two grandchildren Julian and Dash; Gary Morse; sister Carrie Martin; brothers Alcide Brunette and wife Debbie and Patrick Brunette and wife Joan.

SERVICES: A private ceremony was held at Notre Dame Cemetery.

The family wishes to express a special thanks to her caregivers and friends who made her happy and safe to the end; Lorrie Pettengill – The Golden Years Adult Day Services, Lori Matthews, Pinnacle Health, Garnet and Pat Cote, Lisa and Scott Hogue, Lori and Mike Whitten, and Sandy and Owen Martin.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
