MADBURY - Carolyn L. Hanscom, 71, of French Cross Road in Madbury, N.H., died suddenly on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Wentworth Douglass Hospital. Born in Portsmouth, N.H. on January 11, 1948 she was a daughter of the late Robert M. and Clara (Snyder) Carr.
She attended local schools graduating from R.W. Traip Academy and M. Fabio School of hairdressing.
Carolyn owned and operated Carolyn's Hair Salon in Kittery, beginning in December of 1970 and retiring after forty-two years in 2012. Her clients and their families were truly an extension of her own family. She loved being part of many milestones in her clients' lives; weddings, graduations, and anniversaries.
Carolyn was an active member of her community, being a lifelong member of the Sarah Orne Jewett Chapter #176 Order of Eastern Star, Beta Sigma Phi, Loyal Order of the Moose Chapter 1149 of Portsmouth, York Hospice and Second Christian Congregational UCC in Kittery.
Her first love was unquestionably her family. She adored her children and loved watching her grandchildren grow and take part in their activities.
She and her husband Samuel "Buzzy" Hanscom, enjoyed time spent at their home in Melbourne Beach, Florida, where she loved watching the manatees just outside their door. Carolyn loved her time spent traveling to Spain, Jamaica, Ireland and her cherished time at camp in Canaan, Maine.
She is survived by her husband Samuel "Buzzy" Hanscom and his family, daughter Cheri and her husband Joseph Todd, son Aaron and his wife Jess Stacy, and her sisters, Stella Guptill and Marilyn Horan and her husband, Fran; lso survived by her grandchildren, Haley and Zachary Stacy and many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Friends are invited to visit with her family at JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home, on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 4-6 p.m., with a service to follow at 6 p.m. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com.
Donations may be made in her memory to Footprints Food Pantry, P.O. Box 246, Kittery, Maine 03904.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sept. 16 to Sept. 19, 2019