NAPLES, Fla. - Carolyn Marie Gingras Labrie, born on December 22, 1964, the daughter of Rita A. and Gerald J. Gingras, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020.
Carolyn was a graduate of Andover High School and earned undergraduate and graduate degrees in Information Systems at the University of Rhode Island and Rivier University, respectively. Carolyn worked for many years at Liberty Mutual, Portsmouth, New Hampshire and Boston, Massachusetts.
She was the proud mom of Christopher Labrie, and was his most ardent and loyal fan on the sidelines of youth soccer and hockey games in Hampton, New Hampshire. Carolyn volunteered for many of Christopher's school and sports activities, while juggling the demands of a full-time managerial position. During her years in Hampton, Carolyn was actively involved in the parish of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal.
Carolyn relocated to Naples, Florida in pursuit of warm weather, sunshine and new career opportunities. She held a series of jobs, mostly in customer service, engaging others with her warm personality, quick smile and infectious laugh. These traits also endeared her to her many nieces and nephews- an outing with Aunt Cal was always an adventure.
In addition to her parents, of Naples, Florida, son, of Eustis, Florida, nieces and nephews, Carolyn leaves behind sisters Patricia Brigham, Pamela DeLuca, Kathleen Gingras and Amy Gingras, and her longtime companion Dan Donlan, of Naples Florida.
A Celebration of Carolyn's life will be held at a later date.
