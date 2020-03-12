|
|
RYE - Carolyn Patricia McAdams, 65, of Rye, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Massachusetts General Hospital after a sudden illness. Her family was at her bedside. Born in Waltham, MA on January 11, 1955, Carolyn was the daughter of the late Donald G. Jones and Patricia R. (Murray) Beatrice.
She and her husband, James A. McAdams of Rye, shared over 22 years of marriage together.
Carolyn was raised in Massachusetts and graduated from high school in Lexington. She earned her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Boston University and then pursued her passion for aviation. She retired in January of this year after more than 30 years flying for United Airlines. Before her retirement, Carolyn was flying the 777 and 787 aircraft on United's international routes.
She was a very athletic lady and loved playing tennis as a member at Abenaqui and the Seacoast Tennis Club. Carolyn was not one to sit idle for very long, she was very active and always doing something. She particularly enjoyed cooking and sewing and caring for her family, reading and the beach.
In addition to her beloved Jim, Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Christine McAdams of Portsmouth; her son, Jay McAdams and his wife, Haley, of Gorham, Maine; her grandchildren, Quinn, Braeden and Sawyer; and her step-mother, Mary Jones of Billerica, Mass. She also leaves her sister, Jennifer Maughan and her husband, Clark, of Moab, Utah; her brothers, Donald Jones and his wife, Carol, of Boxborough, Mass., Timothy Jones of Freemont, N.H., and Glen Jones of Goffstown, N.H.; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be from 4-7 p.m., on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, at 11 a.m., at the St. Theresa Parish Church, 815 Central Rd., Rye Beach. Burial will follow in the Central Cemetery, Rye.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations may be made to Mass General Hospital, Department of Neurology. http://giving.massgeneral.org/donate/. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Carolyn's memorial website, to sign her tribute wall and for additional information.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020