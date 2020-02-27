Home

Phaneuf Funeral Homes
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-5777

Carolyn S. Hart


1936 - 2020
Carolyn S. Hart Obituary
CONCORD - Carolyn S. Hart died Sunday, February 16, 2020 in the Havenwood Health Center in Concord, New Hampshire. She was born on September 2, 1936 in Stoneham, Massachusetts, the daughter of Mark Seaver (Father) and Ruth Seaver (Mother). She was the beloved wife of Daniel J. Hart. They were married on January 6, 1980 in York, Maine.

Carolyn attended Stoneham Elementary Schools, Stoneham High School, and was a graduate of the New England Baptist Hospital School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse.

She had a long successful career in nursing at several hospitals in Pennsylvania, as an Emergency Room Nurse at the York Hospital, in York Maine, as an Intensive Care Unit Nurse at Millinocket Regional Hospital, in Northern Maine, and as an Emergency Room Charge Nurse and Nursing Supervisor at the Henrietta Goodall Hospital in Sanford, Maine.

She is survived by her loving husband, Daniel Hart; her son Edward Bradford, and his wife Christine, and their children Elaine Bradford and Adam Bradford; her daughter Deborah Landry and her husband Daniel and their children Samuel Landry and Christopher Landry; her son Mark Bradford and his wife Kristin and their children Mallory Bradford, Sophie Kause and Lindsey Kause; her son William Bradford and his wife Freyja and their children Elise Bradford and Leo Bradford. She is also survived by her sister Nancy Bussey, her husband Lawrence as well as her sister Roberta Rockwell and her husband Gary.

SERVICES: A memorial service will be held later in the spring. Family and friends will be invited to attend.

Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence or for more information please go to www.phaneuf.net.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020
