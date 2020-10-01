GREENLAND - Carroll A. "Sonny" Patat, 91, of Hillside Drive, died peacefully on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Webster at Rye. Born September 7, 1929 in Melrose, Mass., he was the son of Anton and Mae (Wright) Patat.
Sonny grew up in Newmarket, NH, and that's where he met the love of his life Dorothy Roy.
He was an auto mechanic by trade, but was happiest when tinkering in the basement. There was nothing he couldn't repair. He was proud of his creativity and fabrication skills which resulted in one of a kind results.
Restoring and riding motorcycles were his passions. Saturday was, almost always, his riding day. When age ended his riding days he could be found sharing stories, over coffee and donuts, with his friends at Depot Honda and later at Manock Motorsports in Rye, N.H. He looked forward to this and spoke fondly of his cycling friends.
Sonny's primary focus was family, but when he made friends it was forever. He was witty and loved to make folks laugh. He will be forever in our hearts – rest in peace "Dad", "Grandpa", "Son-man".
He was predeceased by his wife of 66 years, Dorothy Patat who died in 2016.
Survivors include four children, Carol Martin (Brent) of Clearwater, Fla., Susan Smith (Ken) of Center Barnstead, N.H., Kevin Patat (Rebeçca) of Greenland, N.H., and Lisa Durand (Jim) of New Durham, N.H.; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren ; eight great-great grandchildren; a sister Dorothy Somero of Alabama; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A Graveside Service will be held on October 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Newfields Cemetery, Route 108, Newfields, N.H. Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com
