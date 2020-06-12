HAMPTON - Carter Spinelli Tyson, of Hampton, passed away unexpectedly in the morning of Saturday, May 30 2020 in Charleston, South Carolina.
Carter is the son of John Tyson and Susan Spinelli of Hampton, N.H.; brother of Julianna Tyson of Milton, Vt.; grandson of Betty Tyson of Daytona Beach, Fla., Kathy Tyson of Marshfield, Mass., and Michael A Spinelli of Hampton.
Carter was a graduate of White Mountain Academy in Littleton, N.H., and senior at College of Charleston.
Carter worked as a Ski instructor at Cannon Mtn. in Franconia New Hampshire and enjoyed skiing in the winters and hiking in the summers. He loved to cook for his family and friends. Carter had made many friends and was never happier than when he could be surrounded by friends at the beach or skiing or hiking in the mountains. He was kind, generous and trusting of all who got to know him.
SERVICES: We will honor him on his birthday, July 19 by hiking to the top of Cannon Mountain for a memorial service. It is a 1.5 mile very steep trail, meeting in the tram parking lot, 260 Tramway Drive Franconia, NH 03580 at 9:30 a.m., planning to reach the peak at 12 p.m., a two hour hike. The trail is called Ridge Trail.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Michael J Rush Foundation, 314 Lafayette Rd., Hampton, NH 03842 or online at https://www.mjrushfoundation.org. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Carter's memorial website, sign his tribute wall or for directions.
Carter is the son of John Tyson and Susan Spinelli of Hampton, N.H.; brother of Julianna Tyson of Milton, Vt.; grandson of Betty Tyson of Daytona Beach, Fla., Kathy Tyson of Marshfield, Mass., and Michael A Spinelli of Hampton.
Carter was a graduate of White Mountain Academy in Littleton, N.H., and senior at College of Charleston.
Carter worked as a Ski instructor at Cannon Mtn. in Franconia New Hampshire and enjoyed skiing in the winters and hiking in the summers. He loved to cook for his family and friends. Carter had made many friends and was never happier than when he could be surrounded by friends at the beach or skiing or hiking in the mountains. He was kind, generous and trusting of all who got to know him.
SERVICES: We will honor him on his birthday, July 19 by hiking to the top of Cannon Mountain for a memorial service. It is a 1.5 mile very steep trail, meeting in the tram parking lot, 260 Tramway Drive Franconia, NH 03580 at 9:30 a.m., planning to reach the peak at 12 p.m., a two hour hike. The trail is called Ridge Trail.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Michael J Rush Foundation, 314 Lafayette Rd., Hampton, NH 03842 or online at https://www.mjrushfoundation.org. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Carter's memorial website, sign his tribute wall or for directions.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jun. 12 to Jun. 15, 2020.