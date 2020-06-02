ELIOT, Maine - Casey Kibat passed away peacefully at Massachusetts General Hospital on Friday, May 29, 2020, at age 77, after a courageous battle with cancer. Casey was born on March 13, 1943 in Detroit, Mich., to the late Marvin and Thelma (Bacon) Kibat.
Casey attended Kimball High School in Royal Oak, Mich., and soon after enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1960. Casey was stationed at Pease Air Force Base in Portsmouth, N.H., where he met his loving wife Sharon M. (Thomas) Kibat of 58 years. In June of 1976 Casey started Northeast Hydraulics Inc. "The Shop" in Kittery, Maine which is where you could find him 90% of the time in the last 44 years. Casey took so much pride in his business, which he has proudly passed down to his son and grandson. Casey was always looking to learn which explains him getting a mechanical engineering degree in 2009 at the age of 66 just for fun.
If Casey wasn't at the shop he was either watching NASCAR with an iced cold Snapple or out on the lake casting a line or two. Although above all, Casey's love for his family and friends was like no other.
Casey is survived by his wife Sharon of Eliot, Maine; two children, David and his wife Kathy Kibat of South Berwick, Maine and Colleen Baker of Eliot, Maine; two brothers, Gerry and his wife Wendy Kibat of Lexington, Mich., and Ed Kibat of Clawson, Mich.; grandchildren, Garron and Jessica of Eliot, Maine, Jennifer and Philip of Eliot, Maine, Dustin of Eliot, Maine, Dylan of Somersworth, N.H., Alex of Dallas, Texas, and Ethan of Quincy, Mass.; great grandchildren, Leonardo, Lorenzo, Dawson and Hazel; many nieces and nephews and bonus children, Mike and Sue Rogers of Eliot, Maine.
A huge heartfelt thank you to all the doctors and nurses of Massachusetts General Hospital for the exceptional care they provided Casey.
SERVICES: A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in Casey's memory to Mass General Cancer Center, 55 Fruit St., Boston, MA, 02114. Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Rd., York, Maine is assisting with arrangements. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
