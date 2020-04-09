|
KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine - Casper Lewis Bridges, 62, of the Wildes District Road, died Friday morning, April 3, 2020 at RiverRidge Center in Kennebunk, following a lengthy period of failing health.
Casper was born October 12, 1957 in Saco, the son of Ellsworth L. and Sally Hutchins Bridges Jr, and is a graduate of Kennebunk High School, class of 1975.
He was employed by the former Kentucky Fried Chicken in Wells as a cook, and enjoyed watching TV movies, and playing board games, especially checkers.
Casper is predeceased by his father, Ellsworth (Jr.) L. Bridges Jr., and a nephew Brandt Bridges.
Survivors include his mother Sally Bridges; two brothers: David Bridges and his wife Linda, Kevin Bridges and his wife Monica; a sister, Roxanne Bridges O'Connell and her husband Bob, all of Kennebunkport; and several nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A graveside service will be held in May and announced by Bibber Memorial Chapel, Kennebunk.
Should friends desire, memorial donations may be made to Waban Projects, Inc., 5 Dunaway Drive, Sanford, ME 04073 in Casper's memory. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Casper's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com. Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, Maine.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020