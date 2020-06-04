KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine - Casper Lewis Bridges, 62, of the Wildes District Road, who died Friday, April 3, 2020 in Kennebunk, will have a graveside service 1 p.m., Monday, June 8, 2020, in Arundel Cemetery, Kennebunkport, with Pastor Joe Everett officiating.
Should friends desire, memorial donations may be made to Waban Projects, Inc., 5 Dunaway Drive, Sanford, ME 04073 in Casper's memory.
To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Casper's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com. Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, Maine.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.