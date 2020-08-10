WELLS, Maine - Catherine Anne "Cathy" Welch, 62, of Wells, died late Wednesday evening, August 5, 2020 at York Hospital. She was born in Cold Spring, N.Y. on June 4, 1958, a daughter of Michael Joseph and Lillian Marie (Schloemer) Cunniff. She grew up in Peekskill, N.Y., graduating from Peekskill High School, Class of 1976.
Cathy was employed as a Managerial Assistant for the Housing Authority in N.Y. After moving to Maine in 1986, she worked in Seabrook, N.H. On June 21, 1986, she married Donald Welch, Jr.
Cathy enjoyed genealogy, cooking, and trips to both Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods.
She was predeceased by her parents, and by a brother, Edward Cunniff.
Cathy is survived by her loving husband Donald of Wells, Maine; her siblings Mary Cunniff and significant other Robert Lewis of Ossising, N.Y., Eileen Heady and husband Douglas of Westminster, Md., Anne Piehler and husband John of Exeter, N.H., John Cunniff of Seabrook, N.H., Lillian Gilbert of Raymond, N.H., Michael Cunniff of Exeter, N.H.; two stepchildren, Candy and Jason Welch; and many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 12-2 p.m., followed by a Funeral Service at 2 p.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Rd., Wells. Burial will be at a later date in Pine Hill Cemetery, Wells Branch.
Should friends choose, memorial donations in her name are encouraged to: American Diabetes Association – New England Chapter, 260 Cochituate Rd., #200, Framingham, MA 01701; or Animal Welfare Society, P.O. Box 43, West Kennebunk, ME 04094.
To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Cathy's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com
. Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.