EXETER - Catherine "Cassie" Heppner died Sunday, February 9, 2020. She was born in Katonah, N.Y., on March 2, 1973, and the world was never the same. She may not have been the tallest person in the room, but she had the biggest heart and personality. Depending on the season, you could find Cassie shredding "Dream Maker" at Sunday River Resort in Maine with her husband, Mike, and son, Jack; wakeboarding on Northwood Lake in New Hampshire; or cheering for the Yankees while wearing a Red Sox jersey. President of her John Jay High School (N.Y.) Class of 1991, captain of the lacrosse and field hockey teams, and proud alumna of the University of New Hampshire ('95), Cassie kicked butt wherever she went.
Cassie had so much to be proud of in her life, from her career where co-workers weren't just colleagues but best friends, to her countless adventures and volunteering across the world, to her loving home and closely knit neighborhood. While she will be remembered by everyone who met her, she will be missed most of all by Mike and Jack; her father, Don; her siblings Chris (Diane, Kate, Isla), Eleanor (Jed, Will, Jake) and Brian (Jen, Ethan, Ava); her sister-in-law Catherine; in-laws Larry and Marilyn Cormier; aunt Eleanor Lopez and uncle Bobby Anderson; uncle Doug Heppner; and cousins Claire Hooker and Mollie Lopez. Cassie was preceded in death by her mother, Marci.
SERVICES: We want everyone to remember Cassie as someone who loved life, loved laughter, and most of all loved her family and friends immensely. We'll be celebrating Cassie's life on Sunday, February 16, from 1-4 p.m., at Stockbridge Funeral Home, 141 Epping Rd., Exeter, New Hampshire.
In lieu of flowers, you can honor Cassie's memory by supporting a scholarship fund we are establishing for girls who want to challenge themselves in the outdoors. Visit the Cassie Heppner Memorial page on Go Fund Me to give. While she was taken from us too soon, she'll be in our hearts forever.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 12 to Feb. 15, 2020