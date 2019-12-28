|
|
RYE - Cecelia Noel, 89, passed away peacefully in the company of her daughters on Saturday Dec. 21, 2019. She lived a long, rich life, full of laughter and love.
Daughter of the late Benjamin and Mary Koziol, she spent her early life in Massachusetts and had fond memories of helping in her mother's garden, singing and playing with the neighborhood children. She attended Fitchburg State University to obtain her teaching degree and went on to become a first grade teacher and Girl Scout camp leader. She kept trinkets and notes from her first grade students for her whole life, and never lost her patient and kind demeanor.
She became a homemaker after marrying the love of her life, the late Richard C. Noel ('Dick'), the former President of Prescott Farms Food Stores. She also worked side by side with Dick in the family restaurant, the Tollhouse Restaurant, in Whitman, Mass. A wonderful homemaker, she leaves behind an extensive collection of recipes that her family will cherish and struggle to replicate!
She had many pets throughout her life and loved each one of them fiercely, however crotchety or overweight they may have been. Her love of animals was life long, a trait that she passed on to many others down her family tree. Doting on any living creature, be it an animal, her children, grandchildren, or great grandchildren was her favorite pastime and she enjoyed it tirelessly; no one ever left her home without a full belly and heart.
Music was also a passion. Even as her body began to fail, she enjoyed and connected with her favorite music, her eyes lighting up as she sang along and tapped her feet to Nat King Cole, Elvis, and big band music, or her beloved player piano.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her son Jeffrey R. Noel. She is fondly remembered and sorely missed by her children, Tami Noel of St. Thomas USVI, Laurin Noel and her husband Jim Buyak of Greenland, and Richard Noel of Exeter; her grandchildren, Jessica Couture and her husband Mark of Greenland, Jamie Braley and her husband Jesse of Hollis, Maine, Michael Buyak of Greenland, and Alexander McFarlane of St. Thomas USVI; and her great granddaughters, Anna and Maddison.
Cecelia and her family are endlessly grateful to the caring nursing staff of Webster at Rye, who became like family in her final years.
The family plans to hold a graveside ceremony in the spring to celebrate her life.
Arrangements are by the Farrell funeral home, Portsmouth, N.H.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Dec. 28 to Dec. 31, 2019